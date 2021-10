At Erie Public Schools, lunch menus are changed to other alternatives. This happened after Metz Culinary Management saw some food options are not available from their vendors. The menu change does not affect portions given to students but instead, options that were previously given. Free Breakfast and lunch will continue to be served to all students but Lunch options are mainly affected. Jenny Johns, says its coming for the labor shortage that manufacturers are facing.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO