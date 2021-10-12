‘Drive My Car’ and ‘A Hero’ Lead Asia Pacific Screen Awards Nominations

The Asia Pacific region is home to six of the top 10 safest cities in the world, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index 2021, which is sponsored by NEC Corp. Among the overall regional rankings, Singapore took third place (behind Copenhagen and Toronto), followed by Sydney (4th), Tokyo (5th), Wellington (7th), and Hong Kong and Melbourne, which tied for eighth place. The only additional Asia Pacific city to receive a “very high” overall score in the top 20 was Osaka (17th) in Japan, with Taipei (24th), Seoul (25th) and Shanghai (30th) rounding out the top 30.
Comments / 0