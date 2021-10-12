CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘A Hero’ Lead Asia Pacific Screen Awards Nominations

By Patrick Frater
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car” and Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” two films that debuted in Cannes, emerge as the strong favorites for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, after nominations were announced

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Oscars Race: Japan Selects ‘Drive My Car’ for International Feature Film Awards

Japan has selected Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car” as its contender for the Academy Awards’ best international film category. The selection was made by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren). The news was first reported by Japan’s Sankei News organization and confirmed by the film’s local distributor Bitters End.
MOVIES
hospitalitynet.org

The Key Q2 Trends for Travelers in Asia Pacific

The Q2 Travel Recovery Trend Report offers valuable insights into the interests of travelers during this still uncertain time. Previously, we shared our findings about the North American and EMEA markets in the second quarter of the year, but now let’s see what the data tells us about travelers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, and try to understand how these trends compare to what’s happening on a global scale and in other markets.
WORLD
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asghar Farhadi
IndieWire

AFI FEST Full Lineup: 2021 Festival Adds ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Parallel Mothers,’ and More

Updated on October 19, 2021 with new additions. The American Film Institute announced today the full lineup for this year’s AFI FEST, which includes Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers,” written and directed by Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar and starring the beloved Spanish auteur’s longtime muse Penélope Cruz. The film will receive a red carpet premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has also been added, and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, November 11. Other additions to the lineup include buzzy festival titles such as Sean Baker’s “Red...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Becomes 2021’s No. 2 Hollywood Movie Worldwide As It Nears $500M Global

MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is crossing $368M at the international box office and $474M worldwide with today’s business included — and that confirms something we’ve been expecting from Mr Bond. To wit: the 25th 007 movie is now the No. 2 Hollywood movie globally and overseas of 2021; both benchmarks, in studio terms, coming in only behind Universal’s F9. It will hit $500M this weekend. Universal, MGM and United Artists Releasing all share in the new milestone given the mix of offshore and domestic. For Uni, No Time To Die gives it bragging rights to having the Nos. 1 and...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Passing’, ‘The Lost Daughter’ lead 2021 Gotham Awards nominations

Netflix duo Passing and The Lost Daughter lead the 2021 Gotham Awards nominations with five apiece and will contest the best feature category alongside A24’s The Green Knight, Neon’s Pig and Kino Lorber’s Test Pattern. Passing is also in the running for Rebecca Hall for screenplay and the Bingham Ray...
MOVIES
irei.com

Asia Pacific home to top-ranking safe cities

The Asia Pacific region is home to six of the top 10 safest cities in the world, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index 2021, which is sponsored by NEC Corp. Among the overall regional rankings, Singapore took third place (behind Copenhagen and Toronto), followed by Sydney (4th), Tokyo (5th), Wellington (7th), and Hong Kong and Melbourne, which tied for eighth place. The only additional Asia Pacific city to receive a “very high” overall score in the top 20 was Osaka (17th) in Japan, with Taipei (24th), Seoul (25th) and Shanghai (30th) rounding out the top 30.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Cannes#Taiwan#First Apsa
Daily Mail

Netflix movies The Lost Daughter and Passing lead Gotham Awards nominations... as show is set to give out gender-neutral performance accolades to actors for the first time

The 2021 Gotham Awards nominees were announced on Thursday, with Netflix movies The Lost Daughter and Passing among the nominees who received the most nods with five each. The films CODA and Test Pattern each garnered three nominations, while C’Mon C’Mon, Red Rocket, Shiva Baby, The Card Counter, The Green Knight and Zola were among the movies to get two nominations.
TV SHOWS
Military.com

U.S. Nuclear Sub Hit 'Object' in Asia-Pacific

A U.S. Navy submarine hit an "object" while submerged in the Asia-pacific region on Saturday, but the incident did not result in any life-threatening injuries, the United States military said on Thursday. Olivia Chan reports.
MILITARY
NBC San Diego

Taiwan's Taiex Leads Gains in Asia-Pacific as TSMC Shares Soar Following Earnings Beat

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday following overnight gains on Wall Street with the S&P 500 jumping nearly 2%. The Taiex in Taiwan surged 2.4% on the day to 16,781.19, leading gains among the region's major markets, as shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 4.71% following an earnings release a day earlier.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Deadline

Starz International President Superna Kalle Details Starzplay International Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Last week, Deadline broke the news that Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, is partnering with Sony Pictures Television for what will be one of its most ambitious originals to date. XRey, a high-end, multi-lingual drama series about the life and reign of Spain’s controversial former king Juan Carlos I, comes from Golden Globe and Emmy-winning producers Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and Alex Gansa (Homeland) via their overall deal with SPT. Also onboard to develop the project, which is based on a local podcast, is Spanish production company Weekend Studio. After we revealed the project, Deadline caught up with Superna...
BUSINESS
imdb.com

Cinema Eye Honors Nominees: ‘American Utopia’ and ‘City So Real’ Top Broadcast Categories

Cinema Eye Honors, an influential bellwether in the race for documentary awards, kicked off its 15th year with non-fiction award-winners announced at its annual Los Angeles lunch attended by many top filmmakers. Steve James’ five-part Chicago series “City So Real,” and Spike Lee’s filmed portrait of David Byrne’s Broadway show “American Utopia” lead the Cinema Eye Honors broadcast nominations list with three nods apiece. “David Byrne’s American Utopia” is one of five films up for Outstanding Broadcast Film, while “City So Real” joins five other series in the Nonfiction Series category. Both projects were nominated for Outstanding Broadcast Editing and Cinematography.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Mediacrest, A Contracorriente Ink Distribution, Co-Production Pact

In a bid to up their game in the Spanish and international arena, Barcelona-based companies Mediacrest and A Contracorriente Films have forged a strategic alliance that will have the latter distribute Mediacrest films and series as well as co-produce a selection of titles with the fast-growing producer. Said Adolfo Blanco, CEO of A Contracorriente Films: “For A Contracorriente, the deal is an opportunity to collaborate with a first-rate team and to be able to offer its clients and partners a number of films and series designed to reach the general public.” “By participating in the genesis of the projects, we will be...
BUSINESS
imdb.com

Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain’s First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (Exclusive)

The South of Spain is getting its own dedicate post-production studio, Antípodas Film Lab, the first of its kind in the region. Based out of Seville, the state-of-the-art facilities are co-founded by a group of post-production experts made up of José M. G. Moyano, Juan Ventura Pecellín, José Manuel Rocha, Manuel Terceño, Amparo Martínez and Darío García García.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy