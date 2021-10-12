‘Drive My Car’ and ‘A Hero’ Lead Asia Pacific Screen Awards Nominations

MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is crossing $368M at the international box office and $474M worldwide with today’s business included — and that confirms something we’ve been expecting from Mr Bond. To wit: the 25th 007 movie is now the No. 2 Hollywood movie globally and overseas of 2021; both benchmarks, in studio terms, coming in only behind Universal’s F9. It will hit $500M this weekend. Universal, MGM and United Artists Releasing all share in the new milestone given the mix of offshore and domestic. For Uni, No Time To Die gives it bragging rights to having the Nos. 1 and...

