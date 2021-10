ALLEN PARK -- Even on their off day, the Detroit Lions can’t catch a break. Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow requires toe surgery and will be shut down for the season, according to NFL Network. Ragnow suffered the injury -- a type of turf toe -- two weeks ago in Chicago and was placed on injured reserve. Head coach Dan Campbell said he would miss a “pretty long time,” but there was initial hope he could play again in 2021. But after a consultation with Dr. Robert Anderson, and with the Lions already out of contention at 0-5, the decision was made for Ragnow to undergo surgery now and begin preparing for the start of the 2022 season.

