Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are working to identify a man who tried to rob a woman at gunpoint while she was letting her dog outside last night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported shortly after 10 PM at a residence in the 4600 block of 18th Avenue Northwest. A 23-year-old woman living in the home told officers she had opened the back door to let the dog out when the door suddenly slammed back at her and she fell to the ground.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO