Shaun Miller (Enfield, NS) had three points as the Dalhousie Tigers men's hockey team defeated the Saint Mary's Huskies 4-3 at the Halifax Forum on Saturday night. The Huskies set the tone in the early goings of the first period pinning the Tigers in their own end for the first two minutes of play. It wasn't until nearly the midway mark of the period that we saw the game's first goal. A quick snapshot from the slot off the stick of SMU's Jonathan Hampton.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO