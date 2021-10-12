Statement From Mayor Dave Bronson

​​Anchorage, AK ­– Today Mayor David Bronson called for calm and compassion in our city, a turning down of the temperature on the rhetoric regarding COVID.

“Good healthcare begins with trust between a patient and their physician. People should not be afraid that their doctors, hospitals, or healthcare providers might treat them differently because of their politics or personal choices, in particular their COVID vaccination status. On the other hand, health care providers - who have been on the front line of this pandemic since it began - deserve our respect and need our support. Patients should not be afraid of their doctors, and health care workers should feel they are appreciated by those they help. We agree that vaccination is the best way to reduce COVID infections, serious illness, and death and strongly encourage everyone - in consultation with their health care provider – to get vaccinated. We also ask that each of our health care institutions reaffirm their commitment, in these tense times, to treat every patient with dignity, compassion, and respect regardless of creed or personal belief. We stand together, with you, to see our city through this. We are strongest united."

