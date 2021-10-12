CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Statement From Mayor Dave Bronson

Anchorage, Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska
 10 days ago

​Anchorage, AK ­– Today Mayor David Bronson called for calm and compassion in our city, a turning down of the temperature on the rhetoric regarding COVID.

“Good healthcare begins with trust between a patient and their physician. People should not be afraid that their doctors, hospitals, or healthcare providers might treat them differently because of their politics or personal choices, in particular their COVID vaccination status. On the other hand, health care providers - who have been on the front line of this pandemic since it began - deserve our respect and need our support.  Patients should not be afraid of their doctors, and health care workers should feel they are appreciated by those they help. We agree that vaccination is the best way to reduce COVID infections, serious illness, and death and strongly encourage everyone  - in consultation with their health care provider – to get vaccinated. We also ask that each of our health care institutions reaffirm their commitment, in these tense times, to treat every patient with dignity, compassion, and respect regardless of creed or personal belief. We stand together, with you, to see our city through this. We are strongest united."

Media Contact:​

Corey Allen Young, Communications Director, Mayor's Office, corey.young@anchorageak.gov, 907-229-4150​

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage Assembly calls on Mayor Bronson to enforce mask mandate

Anchorage Assembly leaders this week sent a letter to Mayor Dave Bronson asking him to enforce the emergency mask ordinance now in effect in the city. In an interview, Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said that if Bronson fails to do so, it would be grounds for a recall. The...
Ironton Tribune

Ex-mayor, ex-council members release statement

CHESAPEAKE — The former mayor of Chesapeake issued a statement on Tuesday, detailing reasons she resigned last week along with four council members. Kim Oldaker announced at the regular monthly meeting of council on Oct. 4 that she was leaving the position and was joined by council members Allen Barrett, Beth Brown, Larry Estep and Lonnie Salyers in resigning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bronson
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Mayor Bronson vetoes hasty mask ordinance

Mayor Dave Bronson has vetoed the ordinance hastily passed by the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday that orders all within Anchorage to wear masks when indoors in public places. The Assembly immediately scheduled a special meeting for 5 pm on Thursday to override the veto. The meeting is to take place at the Loussac Library in the Assembly chambers for consideration of overriding EO the veto of 2021-3, the compulsory mask ordinance.
alaskareporter.com

Mayor Bronson calls for calm, compassion on both sides of Covid debate

Anchorage Mayor David Bronson called for calm and compassion in Anchorage today, just prior to an expected Anchorage Assembly meeting, where the leftist members of the Assembly appear poised to enact a citywide mandatory mask law. He also asked that people show respect and compassion to healthcare providers, and that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Covid#Mayor S Office
mauinow.com

Mayor Victorino Issues Statement on Oct. 16 March & Rally

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issued a statement on Monday night saying the County of Maui has received health and safety concerns from the public about proposed plans for a march and rally this weekend. “We respect everyone’s First Amendment right to protest and peacefully assemble,” Mayor Victorino said Monday. “However,...
Monroe County Advocate

From the Mayor’s Desk

As I have mentioned many times, fall is my favorite time of year. As the leaves begin to change, the excitement and hustle and bustle of the fall and winter seasons are full speed ahead. Henri David Thoreau said, “I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it to...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
valleyrecord.com

North Bend mayor, Snoqualmie councilmember condemn county councilmember in joint-statement

North Bend Mayor Rob McFarland and Snoqualmie Councilmember James Mayhew, alongside three other councilmembers, have issued a joint-statement condemning a political flyer mailed by King County Councilmember Kathy Lambert, that has been widely criticized for being racist, antisemitic and divisive. The flyer contains an image of Lambert’s Democratic opponent, Sarah...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
riverbender.com

Alton Mayor and Chief of Police Announce Public Safety Measures in Joint Statement

ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins and Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido announced new measures in response to recent reports of violence and liquor law violations in downtown Alton. Goins and Pulido announced the implementation of new policies, effective immediately, including: 1) Greater police presence in downtown Alton on Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Anchorage Daily News

Former Anchorage real estate director sues Mayor Bronson and city, claiming she was fired in retaliation for whistleblower’s complaint

Anchorage’s former real estate director has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Dave Bronson and the city for what she says was a retaliatory termination after she filed a whistleblower’s complaint against the administration. Christina Hendrickson worked briefly in Bronson’s administration after being appointed in July as director of real estate...
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Mayor Proctor Statement on Passing of Colin Powell

Statement from DeSoto, Texas, Mayor Rachel L. Proctor on the death of former US Secretary of State Colin L. Powell. DeSoto is saddened to learn of the passing of former United States Secretary of State Colin L. Powell. Secretary Powell, who was born to immigrant parents from Jamaica, was an American success story who proved that anything was possible in this country when someone is given a fair chance to succeed.
DESOTO, TX
alaskareporter.com

Bronson names new equity officer

ULUAO ‘JUNIOR’ AUMAVAE IS RETIRED FROM NFL AND DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Uluao “Junior” Aumavae as the Chief Equity Officer for the Municipality of Anchorage. This means he has released the chief equity officer appointed by former Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson in April. Clifford Armstrong...
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor: COVID statement from medical providers

We are current, former & retired medical professionals that have devoted many many years of service to the health & well-being of Bent, Crowley & Otero Counties & all of Southeast Colorado. We have counseled you in times of health & illness, cared for you during medical emergencies, delivered your...
The Citizens Voice

From one mayor to another - a city proclamation

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown on Thursday presented former Mayor Tom Leighton with a city proclamation congratulating his family’s real estate firm for 100 years of business in the city. C.A. Leighton Co. Inc. was founded in 1921 by Leighton’s grandfather, Carl. Leighton, who served as mayor from 2004-16, has been the firm’s president and broker since 1992.
Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska

21
Followers
6
Post
173
Views
ABOUT

Anchorage (officially called the Municipality of Anchorage; Dena'ina: Dgheyay Kaq') is a unified municipal consolidated city-borough in the U.S. state of Alaska, on the West Coast of the United States. With an estimated 288,000 residents in 2019,

Comments / 0

Community Policy