CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Parisian charm in Rhode Island

By Kae Norman says:
desiretoinspire.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimple yet elegant and classic. Such a beautiful apartment designed by Moore House Design. Light, airy, and sophisticated, this apartment renovation has a certain European je ne sais quoi. Part

www.desiretoinspire.net

Comments / 0

Related
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
Domino

The Best Bedroom Paint Colors for Unwinding at Night

Whether you’re greeting the day or bidding it goodnight, your walls are probably the first and last things you see, which is why you need to jazz them up in the best bedroom paint colors. Though a pop of fuchsia or warm terracotta might sound like fun, visually stimulating hues may not be the best choice for your snooze space. Instead stick to soothing shades like tranquil blues and greens or cool grays and neutral creams to help you quickly achieve zen. Don’t know where to begin? There are a few general rules designers tend to follow when tackling these slumber-y havens. So we rounded up their advice—and even sourced a few swatches from their recent projects—to inspire your own sleep sanctuary.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realtor.com

‘Curb Appeal Xtreme’ Team Creates a Mini Versailles You Must See To Believe

The “Curb Appeal Xtreme” team knows that our yards are important living spaces today. In the latest episode, the team outdoes itself by turning a small, otherwise run-of-the-mill yard into a “Palace of Versailles.”. In the Season 1 episode “Dangerous to Darling Yard,” designer John Gidding, horticulturist Jamie Durie, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
thespruce.com

13 Amazing Tiny House Bathrooms (And How to Copy Them)

When Savannah King and Drew Richter designed their 23-foot bus build, they knew they wanted a bright and inviting bathroom space with a spa vibe, since it’s the first thing people would see when entering the bus. The last thing they wanted was for it to have a plastic-y RV feel, so they chose a real clear glass shower door and teal subway tiles for the project. The teak shower floor adds warmth and sits flush in their custom shower pan. The shower build took a few days to complete and cost around $1,000-$1,500.
INTERIOR DESIGN
travelawaits.com

4 Best Mansions To Visit During Christmas In Newport, Rhode Island

Christmas is a wonderful time of year when magical seasonal decorations add joy to our everyday life. Over-the-top, ornate Christmas decorations are key to ringing in the holiday season at 4 Newport mansions. Beginning November 20, you can stroll through gorgeous, expertly decorated rooms at three of Newport, RI’s wealthiest “summer cottages.” The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms. Additionally, nearby Blithewold offers a garden viewing beginning November 26th. A visit to the Newport mansions when they are dressed to impress in their finest show-stopping seasonal decor is a wonderful way to bring on the Christmas wonderment.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parisian#European#Newport#Victorian
yankodesign.com

This tiny home built from an old shipping container brings modern design to an elusive forest environment!

Ela is a shipping container turned tiny home located in a forested clearing somewhere in the small, picturesque town of Walnut Creek, Ohio. As suspected, winter is coming and so is the wanderlust. As we consider holiday travel plans, we’ll inevitably end up scrolling through all of the log cabins and tiny homes on Airbnb to find our ideal snowbird’s nest. Today, disused shipping containers, recycled paper, and AI technology are transforming picturesque winter escapes into tiny homes located everywhere from the coast to the forest. In the small town of Walnut Creek, Ohio, a tiny home called Ela built from an old shipping container sits amongst the trees to offer one such escape.
HOME & GARDEN
Only In Rhode Island

This Beautiful Covered Bridge Is The Only One Of Its Kind In Rhode Island

New England is sort of known for covered bridges. Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine all have at least a few, and some states have day trips dedicated just to these lovely structures. The image of a covered bridge feels quintessentially New England in every way, so why is it that Rhode Island has […] The post This Beautiful Covered Bridge Is The Only One Of Its Kind In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Hotel Online

Paolino Properties Opens The Beatrice in Downtown Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, RI – October 12, 2021 – Paolino Properties has today announced the grand opening of The Beatrice, a new 47-room boutique hotel located in the bustling historic district of downtown Providence, Rhode Island. Situated in the iconic 1887 Exchange Building, The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade, introducing a destination for today’s sophisticated traveler and an upscale gathering place for locals with the debut of the world-class Bellini restaurant by Ignazio Cipriani and an exclusive private rooftop club for members and hotel guests.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Dirt

A Hamptons Home by Noted Architect Roger Ferri Asks Under $1.4 Million

Click here to read the full article. A house by acclaimed architect Roger Ferri, who isn’t as well known now as some of his colleagues because of a tragically short life, has come for sale in the Hamptons. The roughly 2,000-square-foot house, set on nearly half an acre in a wooded section of Amagansett, is listed for $1.389 million with Eileen Mullen of Sotheby’s International Realty. A Long Island native, Ferri’s career was launched in 1975 at the age 26 with his design of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto, Pennsylvania. Four years later, the 30-year-old architect was commissioned by the...
REAL ESTATE
untappedcities.com

The Breakers and the Vanderbilts in Newport, Rhode Island

Anderson Cooper’s new book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, co-written with historian and novelist Katherine Howe, chronicles his Vanderbilt ancestors, offering both stories personally connected to Cooper as well as the well-oiled sensational stories that many of our readers may already know. In the book, you’ll find the origin story of Cornelius Vanderbilt “the Commodore” who grew up on Staten Island, that of even earlier family members known as “van der Bilts” who settled in Flatbush, the famous rivalry between Mrs. Astor and Alva Erskine Smith Vanderbilt, the marriage of Alva’s daughter Consuelo to the Duke of Marlborough, the tragic death of Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt aboard the Lusitania, the architecture of the elaborate Gilded Age mansions of the Vanderbilts, and more. The book does offer some unique perspectives, such as a racial analysis of Alva’s suffragist work, which we have not seen elsewhere.
NEWPORT, RI
Only In Rhode Island

The Corn Maze At Escobar Farm In Rhode Island Is A Classic Fall Tradition

We think getting lost is an underrated activity! While it may not be for everyone, spending some time trying to find your way can be a great bonding activity for friends and family, and even more so if you know you’ll be able to find your way out should you panic. One great way to go about getting lost with some control is a corn maze, and there are a few great ones in Rhode Island. Right now we really love the corn maze at Escobar Farm.
AGRICULTURE
Interior Design

Balearic Island Charm is on Display at This Local Restaurant by Destudio Arquitectura

Located at the southernmost tip of the Balearic Islands, the autonomous community Formentera is smaller and quieter than nearby Ibiza. But that only adds to its considerable charm, which on display at the Mediterranean restaurant Ritmo Formentera. Destudio Arquitectura renovated the 5,250-square-foot, two-floor beauty, located on the center of the island, with an eye on the celebrated the local landscape.
RESTAURANTS
desiretoinspire.net

Playing with colour and pattern in the California desert

Hollywood Regency meets Palm Springs mid mod in this Indian Wells (one town over from Palm Springs) mid century gem. We all know that mid century houses can take themselves a little too seriously but not in this Californian desert house. Colour, pattern and furniture choice make for a vibrant, fun filled abode by Jen Samson Design.
HOME & GARDEN
desiretoinspire.net

A 15th century Croatian compound

Oh so this is what heaven looks like! A 15th century Croatian compound (or castle to flow with my new Sunday theme) complete with a medieval tower, restored by New York–based architect Steven Harris and his husband, interior designer and artist Lucien Rees Roberts. I have to say that in all my years of blogging this is up there as one of the most spectacular properties I have ever seen. What a gem! (Photos: Scott Frances)
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

Heritage and history meet contemporary comfort

“The brief — Enhance the connection between old and new — and internal and external — by introducing an addition to this Federation home within strict heritage conservation guidelines in Sydney’s quiet Inner West. Original rooms would remain intact, with the crafting of new living spaces in the rear, as well as a pool that would still allow for a garden large enough for kids to play.”
HOME & GARDEN
Only In Rhode Island

Take A Ride Through Rhode Island’s Fall Foliage On The Rail Explorer

As the leaves are changing and fall weather arrives, it’s hard to not think about doing some celebratory leaf peeping. Everyone knows that the autumn colors in New England are utterly unmatched, and Rhode Island has lots of gorgeous places to drive, bike, and walk through in order to hear that joyful crunch and see […] The post Take A Ride Through Rhode Island’s Fall Foliage On The Rail Explorer appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy