This Local Artist Crafts Her Handmade Works with Preserved Flowers

By As told to Sarah Pfledderer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm happiest when I'm creating, whether that be art, a new recipe, or simply planting flowers. But I never really thought I could become a full-time artist. Fear crippled me from taking that big leap. However, after my husband had an aneurysm in late 2019, that completely changed his life—and all of our lives— forever. I decided life was too short to let fear continue preventing me from living and breathing art as a career path.

