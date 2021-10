All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. There is Evil in This House was written as a biography by Natalie Nicole Dressel, an actress/playwright from Muskegon, Michigan. The coming-of-age story follows a trans-woman as she unwinds the many twisted threads of her life: her mother is manic, her new step-dad is a con-man, and the ghost of her dead father won’t stop re-arranging the furniture.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO