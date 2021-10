The tunes of Fairmont State University’s marching band will fill the air on Saturday, October 9, when the annual Homecoming Parade makes its return to Fairmont. “Homecoming is all about community and friendship – the very foundations of the Falcon Family’s strength,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “We are thrilled to once again celebrate our long-awaited Homecoming. We hope that all members of our Falcon Family – not just our campus community, but also our dear friends in the surrounding communities – will join us in celebrating, enjoy the parade, and participate throughout the entire week of Homecoming festivities and events.”

