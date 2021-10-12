CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

More Data Shows a Positive Outlook for Airline Industry

TravelPulse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers are feeling more comfortable these days as evidenced by new research from Expedia Group and the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). The latest outlook shows that travelers are leaning toward domestic travel in the short term and considering international travel further out on the horizon. The data combined statistics

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

Coronavirus Variant Dulls Alaska Airlines’ Fourth Quarter Outlook

After posting a profit during the third quarter, Alaska Air Group is warning that fallout from the delta coronavirus variant will reduce its 2021 fourth quarter (Q4) revenue by $200 million. “Although the delta variant surge looks to be behind us, its impact on bookings has left an unfavorable... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

United Airlines: Flight costs will rise due to fuel price hike, CEO warns passengers

The CEO of United Airlines has warned that as jet fuel prices spike, the cost of tickets for passengers will follow.Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Scott Kirby said: “Higher jet fuel prices lead to higher ticket prices. Ultimately, we’ll pass that through.”Airlines are expecting a surge in bookings as Americans begin to travel for the holidays and international Covid-19 restrictions loosen up.United has forecast an average fuel cost of $2.39 per gallon for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.02 in the same period in 2019.Mr Kirby pointed out that the welcome higher demand for flights...
GAS PRICE
TravelPulse

US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Continue to Improve

Travel continues to pick up as evidenced by air ticket sales. The Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) most recent data shows that ARC-accredited travel agency air ticket sales increased 175 percent year over year in September 2021. This is good news following a 328 percent year-over-year increase in air ticket sales...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#U S Airlines#Airline Industry#Expedia Group#Arc#Conlin Travel#Americans#Iata#Global Air Partnerships
Flight Global.com

Eurocontrol data highlights slower recovery for UK airlines

UK-based carriers are recovering more slowly from the Covid-19 pandemic than their European contemporaries thanks to travel restrictions that were in place for longer, according to Eurocontrol data. For the week of 5-11 October, the best performing budget carrier Ryanair operated an average 2,319 flights per day – only 8%...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Data Shows Hotel Recovery in 2022

Hotels are on a path to recovery. According to Amadeus' Demand360 data, hotel occupancy is up over 2020, and global hotel occupancy peaked at 60 percent in July 2021, nearly doubling 2020's performance for the same month. These may not be 2019 numbers, but they are a big improvement on...
INDUSTRY
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Middle East Airlines Will Need More Than 200,000 New Staff as Industry Emerges from Pandemic

Airlines throughout the Middle East will need to employ 223,000 new staff to cope with demand as the industry emerges from pandemic according to an analysis by aerospace giant Boeing. The aircraft manufacturer predicts airlines in the region will need at least 54,000 pilots and 91,000 cabin crew over the next two decades through 2040. In addition, 51,000 technicians will also be required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
invezz.com

United Airlines stock prediction amid optimistic European outlook

United Airlines shares on Wednesday edged slightly lower after announcing FQ3 results. The company reported its most recent quarterly results before markets opened beating expectations. The company wants to target the EU projected record flying levels by boosting international capacity by 10%. On Wednesday, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock rises after a narrower-than-expected loss, as revenue nearly tripled

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss on revenue that nearly tripled, while load factor came up short. The air carrier swung to net income of $169 million, or 25 cents a share, from a loss of $2.40 billion, or $4.71 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, which would include benefits from government payroll support programs, the adjusted per-share loss came to 99 cents, beating the FactSet loss consensus of $1.04. Total revenue grew 182.7% to $8.97 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.92 billion, as passenger revenue jumped 213.3% to $7.96 billion. Load factor improved to 78.7% from 58.9% but missed the FactSet consensus of 80.9%. The company said it ended the quarter with about $18 billion of available liquidity. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be down about 20% from the same period in 2019, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $9.30 billion implies a 17.8% decline. The stock has dropped 8.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has slipped 1.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
MARKETS
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Announces Sustainability Actions, Initiatives

Southwest Airlines announced a series of near-term goals, actions and initiatives designed to support the carrier’s 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations. Southwest revealed it would achieve these objectives by reducing carbon emissions, replacing existing jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Widespread Flight Cancellations Cost Southwest Airlines $75 Million

Southwest Airlines reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, revealing that the carrier's recent operational nightmare forcing it to cancel more than 2,400 flights and delay nearly 5,000 more over the course of four days cost the airline an estimated $75 million. Southwest reported third-quarter net income of $446...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Weekly Outlook: U.S. CPIs, UK And AU Jobs Data In Focus

With investors biting their nails due to concerns over whether rising energy prices could result in higher inflation, the main item on this week's agenda may be the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. Meanwhile, UK jobs and GDP data for August will be out as well. We...
BUSINESS
travelindustrywire.com

July 2021 U.S. Airline Traffic Data

U.S. airlines carried 65.3 million systemwide (domestic and international) scheduled service passengers in July 2021, seasonally-adjusted, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ (BTS), up 7.2% from June. BTS reported 59.6 million domestic passengers and 5.7 million international passengers on U.S. airlines flights in July. Two measures of U.S. airlines...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

70% More Deadlier Virus than COVID-19 Has Arrived! You Should Be Worried!

India is rushing to contain a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even more deadly than the COVID-19 – Nipah virus, which killed over 100 people in India. The youngster was rushed to a hospital in southern Kerala recently with a fever and brain...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
loganwoodbine.com

What COVID Test Is Required for Travel?

So you’re looking to get back into traveling — but things have changed since the last time you hopped on a plane. From new testing requirements to quarantine concerns, the experience of travel is different from what it once was. It can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy