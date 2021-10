“After the uproar had ceased, Paul called the disciples to himself, embraced them, and departed to go to Macedonia.” — Acts 20:1 NKJV. There is no sparkle of rhinestones. The menu is just simple here today … it’s beans and taters, with a wedge of cornbread for me. Now if you’re not a fan of beans, potatoes and cornbread you can substitute whatever your staple items are ... maybe mac ’n cheese or tacos and guacamole.