Bensenville has agreed to lease and renovate a space owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet for a Senior Citizens and Community Center. Last week, the village board unanimously approved a 20-year lease agreement, which would see Bensenville take over the lower level of the former St. Alexis School at 400 W. Wood Ave. Construction to renovate the space is set to begin this year, with an expected opening in late summer or fall of 2022.

BENSENVILLE, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO