$1.2-million winning lottery ticket sold in Milton
MILTON — Abby Fetzer is excited to be the employee of a Milton convenience store who sold a $1.2 million winning lottery ticket to an as-yet unidentified local resident. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Friday, Oct. 8, drawing matched all five balls drawn. The ticket was sold at Fuel On, located at 543 N. Front St., Milton.www.standard-journal.com
