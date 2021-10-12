CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Daily Memo: NASA Project Signals Dawn Of Electrified Airliner

Aviation Week
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there is a consensus that sustainable aviation fuels will be a key step in meeting emission-reduction targets, the long-term sustainable growth of air transport will

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Old Narrowbodies Hang On As U.S. Domestic Demand Spikes

A long-anticipated rise in aircraft retirements is imminent, but a surprisingly sharp increase in demand in select markets, including the U.S., is extending the useful lives of some older airframes that were seen as prime candidates for the next wave of part-outs. “If you remember back in the... Old Narrowbodies...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce Just Flew a Boeing 747 Jumbo Using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The world may be one step closer to cleaner air travel thanks to Rolls-Royce. The company has just completed a successful test flight in a Boeing jumbo jet using 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The 747 in question was equipped with a Trent 1000 turbofan engine running solely on unblended SAF while the remaining three RB211 mills used standard jet fuel, according to Rolls-Royce. Boeing was on hand to provide technical support, while World Energy provided the low-carbon fuel for the flight. The aircraft flew from Tuscon airport in Arizona across New Mexico and Texas, before arriving back at the airport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
Aviation Week

White Paper Calls For UK To Enable Electric Intercity Flight By 2025

A white paper outlining the benefits of advanced air mobility (AAM), created by a group of UK stakeholders, lays out an ambitious road map of actions required by 2025 if the country is to become a leader in the emerging market. The Future of Advanced Air Mobility report was produced by UK electric...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airliner#Air Transport#Market Intelligence#Aviation Daily#Awin
Aviation Week

Nanoracks, Lockheed, Voyager Team For ‘Starlab’ LEO Habitat

CAPE CANAVERAL—Ahead of NASA’s selection of up to four proposals to support development of commercial space stations, a team led by Nanoracks unveiled plans on Oct. 21 for a four-person outpost called Starlab, with initial operational capability expected by 2027. Nanoracks, which currently operates... Subscription Required. Nanoracks, Lockheed, Voyager Team...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Business Aviation Community Gathers Again For Signature Trade Show

Unlike its airline industry counterpart, business aviation has stayed relatively healthy through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While airlines parked aircraft, furloughed employees and reeled back flight schedules to cope with a collapse in demand enforced by travel restrictions, business... Business Aviation Community Gathers Again For Signature Trade Show...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Joramco Expands Capabilities With French MOU For Cabin, PTF Work

Maintenance provider Joramco has added new capabilities by signing a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UUDS Aero covering cabin refurbishments and Boeing 737-800 passenger to cargo conversions. Under the terms of the MoU, Joramco will manage MRO capabilities for the PTF conversions while UUDS will manage the supplemental type...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Alaska Airlines Returns To Q3 Profitability, Adds New Boise Routes

Alaska Airlines has returned to third-quarter (Q3) profitability and is launching two more routes from Boise, Idaho, taking the total number of destinations served from the city to 15 by next summer. Details of Alaska Airline’s expansion from Boise were announced as the oneworld alliance member... Subscription Required. Alaska Airlines...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Aviation Week

H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled Cargo Drones

Singapore-headquartered H3 Dynamics has closed a $26 million funding round to develop hydrogen-powered unmanned aircraft for longer-range parcel and cargo delivery. The funding round was led by Toyota and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking group. Founded in 2015 by a pioneer in hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion... Subscription Required. H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Embraer Delivers 21 Business Jets, Nine Commercial Jets In Q3

Embraer delivered 21 business jets and nine commercial aircraft during the third quarter of 2021, bringing its number of deliveries so far the year to 54 business jets and 32 commercial aircraft, the company said Oct. 21. Its firm order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $16.8 billion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Ariane 5 To Launch French MoD’s New Communications Satellite

LYON, FRANCE–The French ministry of armed forces is poised to improve its military communications with the upcoming launch of the Syracuse 4A satellite. An Ariane 5 heavy launcher is to send Syracuse 4A satellite into orbit during the night of Oct. 22-23 local time at Arianespace’s Kourou, French... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Russian Space Tourism Effort To Pause In 2022

MOSCOW—The successful mission of a Russian movie crew to the International Space Station (ISS) Oct. 5-16 suggests the state space corporation Roscosmos is poised to resume a space tourism program. But despite the busy delivery schedule at the end of 2021, new space travelers are likely to fly... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Norway To Be Fully Reliant On F-35 In 2022

Norway is set to become the first operator of the F-35 to be entirely reliant on the fifth-generation combat aircraft when it phases out the F-16 by year’s end. The country’s air force is currently in transition, flying both the F-16 and F-35 as it builds up its F-35 fleet. Just more than half of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Poll: Which Sustainability Initiatives Will Be Most Important for The Aftermarket?

Sustainability has become a big conversation in the aviation industry, but efforts so far have focused mainly on airline operations, airframes and manufacturing. Some MROs are starting to get involved in sustainability initiatives, such as developing maintenance processes for more sustainable aircraft, installing solar panels or ramping up materials recycling.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Delta Appoints New Europe/Middle East VP Amid Transatlantic Rebuild

Delta Air Lines appointed Nicolas Ferri, who has been Aeroméxico’s chief commercial officer since August 2019, as its new VP-Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Ferri will be based in Paris and work closely with Delta’s European joint venture (JV) partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. The... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

DOD Reveals Requirements For Space-Based, GEO Sensors

The U.S. Space Force has taken the next step to create a “deterrence layer” of orbital space vehicles that will keep track of enemy spacecraft operating from geosynchronous orbit (GEO) to the Moon and beyond. A request for information (RFI) published Oct. 20 by the Special Programs Directorate of... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

HAECO Group To Expand On-Wing Engine Services Through Rolls-Royce Partnership

AMSTERDAM--HAECO Group is going to start providing global on-wing and piece part repairs for Rolls-Royce large civil engines. To do this, it will expand its network in London and the Middle East, and set up a service center at London Heathrow Airport. The partnership allows Rolls-Royce customers more options for...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

El Al Explores Equity Tie-Up With Israeli Rival Arkia

Israeli carrier El Al has started acquisition talks with competitor Arkia Israeli Airlines, although the discussions remain at an early stage. El Al announced the tentative discussions in an Oct. 18 stock market disclosure, saying it has “entered into contacts” with Arkia over a “possible... Subscription Required. El Al Explores...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

FAA Requests Detail Boeing’s 777, 737 Nacelle Changes

Details of Boeing’s planned design changes for nacelles paired with CFM56-7 and Pratt & Whitney PW4000-series engines include multiple structural modifications that the manufacturer suggests operators be permitted to phase in as they are approved, rather than testing the entire nacelle system at the... FAA Requests Detail Boeing’s 777, 737...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

DHL To Demo Drones For Port Deliveries

DHL Express plans to demonstrate the use of delivery drones for port logistics in a joint initiative with Malaysian aviation services company Pen Aviation and local cargo operator Raya Airways. The global express package carrier has signed a memorandum of understanding to commercialize time-critical... Subscription Required. DHL To Demo Drones...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy