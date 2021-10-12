CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Tops the SEC in Multiple Key Categories

By Ric Butler
rockytopinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter wrapping up their game on Saturday against South Carolina, the Tennessee Volunteers have officially hit the halfway point of the season. The Vols’ offense has been a standout this year, with five of six games going for 34 points or more this season. In Tennessee’s last two games, the team has scored 107 points against SEC competition. When Josh Heupel took over the head coaching job at Tennessee, the offense was expected to be turned around. But as of late, the offense has been going into overdrive.

