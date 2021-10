We're kicking off the 2021-22 season home opener in style with tons of pregame festivities that are sure to get you pumped ahead of our game against the New York Rangers. Starting at 5:00 p.m., fans can head over to the pregame party in the Rio Tinto courtyard located along the east side of the building. Before getting your party on, make sure to arrive early and stop by the security tents located along l'Avenue des Canadiens to have your vaccine passport verified in advance for a speedier entrance on game night. Please note that ALL fans aged 13 and over must have a valid vaccine passport or proof of full vaccination from their home province.

