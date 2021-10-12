United Way looks to make a hole-in-one at golf classic

United Way of Highway 55 will host an event for the first time since the pandemic. Last year was a struggle for all nonprofits to organize a safe fundraiser and continue fund flow. United Way of Highway 55 partners with local nonprofits every year through their thorough allocation process. Last year they partnered with 16 local nonprofits and allocated $40,000. This year the committee chose 19 nonprofits in the 3 counties UWHWY55 serves: Coffee, Moore, and Warren Co. Every year the goal is to raise more, to give more.