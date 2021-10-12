CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tullahoma, TN

United Way looks to make a hole-in-one at golf classic

Tullahoma News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of Highway 55 will host an event for the first time since the pandemic. Last year was a struggle for all nonprofits to organize a safe fundraiser and continue fund flow. United Way of Highway 55 partners with local nonprofits every year through their thorough allocation process. Last year they partnered with 16 local nonprofits and allocated $40,000. This year the committee chose 19 nonprofits in the 3 counties UWHWY55 serves: Coffee, Moore, and Warren Co. Every year the goal is to raise more, to give more.

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Tullahoma, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Tullahoma, TN
Sports
Tullahoma, TN
Society
The Associated Press

Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian senator has formally presented a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. The nearly 1,200-page report by Sen. Renan Calheiros is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Charity#United Way Of Highway 55#Coffee Moore#Warren Co#Payless Auto

Comments / 0

Community Policy