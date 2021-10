It’s the weekend, folks. Here’s what we got. NOTE: THIS SHOW HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL NOV. 8! Post Animal is a Chicago neo-psych band maybe best known as the band that the kid from Netflix show Stranger Things was in. Joe Keery plays older guy Steve Harrington who works in the mall food court, who befriends the four little kids on their quest to untangle the Upside Down. He’s pretty good on the show, which I like. Anyway… He ain’t in Post Animal no more, or at least isn’t touring with them since the success of Stranger Things.

