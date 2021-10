Brock Purdy knew where he was going to throw the ball before it was even snapped and nothing was going to change the quarterback’s mind. When the quarterback received the snap, he took a two step drop and fired a pass to the front corner of the end zone where Sean Shaw Jr. had a defensive back all over him. At 6-foot-6, Shaw used his long frame to catch the ball before the defensive back could get his hands on it. Shaw was able to complete the catch for a touchdown, his first score in 323 days.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO