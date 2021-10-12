CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delay provides time to address concerns about Surry plant

By Staff Reports
smithfieldtimes.com
 7 days ago

Surry County planning commissioners last month raised some valid questions about a proposed plant that would make good use of hog poop by converting its methane to pipeline-quality natural gas. While the commission’s 60-day delay on a decision to recommend or reject the project seems reasonable given the complexities surrounding it, we hope Surry supervisors ultimately approve a project that would be good for the environment and for county tax rolls.

