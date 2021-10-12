CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Mississippi State Week

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Coming off of its first loss since 2019, Alabama football hosted its second practice in preparation for its upcoming road trip to face Mississippi State.

The team practiced outdoors on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for a two-hour workout in full pads under sunny skies.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media for the first time since Alabama's loss on Saturday night at Texas A&M. During his press conference, Saban emphasized that a main point of this week's practices are for both his players and coaches to work on correcting the issues that the Crimson Tide had last weekend.

"I think the key thing is for everybody in the organization — our players, coaches — to respond the right way to the things that we need to fix," Saban said. "We have to be technical in the way we approach the players in how we can fix it. They have to be receptive and trying to do things and pay attention to detail and do things the right way and understand how that’s going to affect our performance when the game comes.

"So, that’s our number one goal and objective for today."

Mississippi State is a far better team than its 3-2 record might indicate. On top of coming off of a bye week to face Alabama, the Bulldogs are fresh off of a 26-22 win over Texas A&M, who upset Alabama this past weekend. Coached by Mike Leach and his air-raid offense, Mississippi State could present the Crimson Tide with multiple challenges on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

After previewing the Bulldogs, Saban said that it's up to him and his team to have the right approach heading into Starkville.

"I think the big thing for us is we’ve got to take care of our business, correct our things, do the things that we need to do to be able to play the way we want to play, and there’s obviously some things that we need to do better," Saban said.

Gallery: Alabama Football Conducts Second Practice of Mississippi State Week

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3la0wY_0cPM0RT000

Comments / 1

Related
BamaCentral

Emphasis on Turnovers Paying off for Alabama

Heading into the Mississippi State game, Nick Saban was not pleased with Alabama's turnover margin in the previous game. As the head coach pointed out, it's extremely difficult for teams to win with a negative turnover margin like the Crimson Tide had against the Aggies. Then in Starkville on Saturday,...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 19, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. Men's golf: Alabama at Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Little Rock, Arkansas, All Day. Doubles semifinals: Anne Marie Hiser/Loudmilla Bencheikh def. Emmanouela Antonaki/Tamara Racine (MSU) 3-6, 7-5 [10-8] Singles semifinals: Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Petra Sedlackova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Men's tennis: Alabama...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Practice Report: October 19, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Tuesday, the media got its first look at an Alabama basketball practice since before COVID. This past weekend, Alabama had a closed scrimmage against Georgia Tech that head coach Nate Oats said that was good for the team to see where they were heading into this practice.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

What Nick Saban Said to Open Tennessee Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —After playing what Nick Saban called the team's best 60-minute performance, it's now rivalry week in Tuscaloosa with the Tennessee Volunteers coming into town. Nick Saban and select players will come to the podium on Monday to talk about Alabama's win over Mississippi State and preview the matchup...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
BamaCentral

Alabama Commit LB Robert Woodyard Out for Season with Knee Injury

In-state linebacker and Alabama commit Robert Woodyard suffered a knee injury and will miss the remainder of his senior season at Williamson High, it was reported on Monday. The 2022 prospect out of Mobile undergoes surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, this after sitting out Williamson's game against Vigor on Friday night.
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 11-17, 2021. Anderson recorded four sacks of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers last weekend in Alabama's 49-9 victory in Starkville. In total, Anderson made six tackles and also registered a pass breakup in the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Alabama Football#Texas A M
BamaCentral

Upon Further Review: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

You wouldn't have known it but looking at the scores, but the way Alabama smothered Mississippi State over the past two meetings were completely different, especially on offense. Alabama won last year 41-0, and then on Saturday 49-9. Big plays were the keys both times, yet from very different approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Instant Analysis: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama got back to the standard on Saturday. The Crimson defense kept Mississippi State out of the end zone, was relentless with the pass rush, and forced a few turnovers in the process in a 49-9 victory at Wade Davis Stadium. The offense was stellar, too. Bryce...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Notebook: Nick Saban Coaches 200th Game as Alabama Head Coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. —After last week's loss to Texas A&M ended several notable streaks, Alabama started a new winning streak in Starkville Saturday night. '. "We played a 60-minute game, sort of dominated the game the way we like to play," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "I think it’s the way you want to play on the road, the way you control the crowd. And I thought our guys did a really really good job of that, and we had a good week this week.”
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: October 17-23, 2021

Alabama Athletics had a successful week last week with a lot of its programs getting back to winning ways. After two road games with vastly different outcomes, Alabama football will be back in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the homecoming game against Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT. Nate Oats’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
BamaCentral

In-State 2022 CB Tre'Quon Fegans Announces College Decision

Alabama football's recruiting class of 2022 grew by one Monday morning when cornerback Tre'Quon Fegans announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide, making it 17 pledges in this cycle for the defending national champions. A senior at Thompson High in Alabaster, Fegans backed off his commitment to Miami on October...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

It's rivalry week in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faces Tennessee for the "Third Saturday in October," which just so happens to be on the fourth Saturday of the month this year. The series hasn't seemed like much of a rivalry lately, but the Volunteers are under the leadership of new head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee has shown flashes of high-powered offense, mostly against lower-level teams, but took No. 12 Ole Miss down to the wire on Saturday in Knoxville.
TENNESSEE STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy