Volunteers needed to staff Emergency Severe Weather Shelter

For the third winter season, the City is working in partnership with the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) to operate a severe weather shelter. St. Dunstan’s Church has again offered space to house this important program at their parish, located at 722 N 145th Street, Shoreline. NUHSA is recruiting and training the volunteers and providing needed shelter supplies. The City is handling the permitting process and assisting with volunteer recruitment and training as needed.