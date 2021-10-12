CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed to staff Emergency Severe Weather Shelter

 7 days ago

For the third winter season, the City is working in partnership with the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) to operate a severe weather shelter. St. Dunstan’s Church has again offered space to house this important program at their parish, located at 722 N 145th Street, Shoreline. NUHSA is recruiting and training the volunteers and providing needed shelter supplies. The City is handling the permitting process and assisting with volunteer recruitment and training as needed.

WOWK 13 News

Putnam County Animal Shelter needs volunteers

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A volunteer at the Putnam County Animal Shelter emailed WOWK 13 News Reporter Katie Park asking for help. They said the shelter needs more volunteers to take care of its growing number of animals. Chief Humane Officer of the shelter, John Davis says they hope to expand the number of […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

