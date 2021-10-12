Mary Campbell

Mary McCollum Campbell, age 62 of Paris, TN, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. She formerly worked as a unit secretary at Henry County Medical Center for several years. She loved cats, riding her motorcycle, singing karaoke, and enjoyed making chocolate candies for different occasions. She loved spending time with her great-nephews, and especially her great-niece, Mayva’leigh, who was like a granddaughter to her. She was Baptist by belief.