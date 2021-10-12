Auburn takes step toward new community center
AUBURN - The Auburn City Council agreed Monday to seek an engineer or professional planner regarding a community center. Councilwoman Katy Billings said the action is similar to when the city wanted to explore construction of a new fire station, it has to put out a request for qualifications from engineering firms to pursue funding grants. She said the city is not at the stage of hiring a construction engineer, but wants to declare its interest in building a community center.
