Physics

Probing Magnetic Exchange Interactions with Helium

By C. Trainer, C. M. Yim, C. Heil, L. S. Farrar, V. Tsurkan, A. Loidl, P. Wahl
APS physics
 10 days ago

Controlling and sensing spin polarization of electrons forms the basis of spintronics. Here, we report a study of the effect of helium on the spin polarization of the tunneling current and magnetic contrast in

journals.aps.org

APS physics

Intermediate-Range Casimir-Polder Interaction Probed by High-Order Slow Atom Diffraction

At nanometer separation, the dominant interaction between an atom and a material surface is the fluctuation-induced Casimir–Polder potential. We demonstrate that slow atoms crossing a silicon nitride transmission nanograting are a remarkably sensitive probe for that potential. A 15% difference between nonretarded (van der Waals) and retarded Casimir–Polder potentials is discernible at distances smaller than 51 nm. We discuss the relative influence of various theoretical and experimental parameters on the potential in detail. Our work paves the way to high-precision measurement of the Casimir–Polder potential as a prerequisite for understanding fundamental physics and its relevance to applications in quantum-enhanced sensing.
PHYSICS
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precision measurements on oxygen formation in stellar helium burning with gamma-ray beams and a Time Projection Chamber

The carbon/oxygen (C/O) ratio at the end of stellar helium burning is the single most important nuclear input to stellar evolution theory. However, it is not known with sufficient accuracy, due to large uncertainties in the cross-section for the fusion of helium with 12C to form 16O, denoted as 12C(Î±,"‰Î³)16O. Here we present results based on a method that is significantly different from the experimental efforts of the past four decades. With data measured inside one detector and with vanishingly small background, angular distributions of the 12C(Î±,"‰Î³)16O reaction were obtained by measuring the inverse 16O(Î³,"‰Î±)12C reaction with gamma-beams and a Time Projection Chamber (TPC) detector. We agree with current world data for the total reaction cross-section and further evidence the strength of our method with accurate angular distributions measured over the 1âˆ’ resonance at Ecm"‰~"‰2.4 MeV. Our technique promises to yield results that will surpass the quality of the currently available data.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

When Magnetic Ferrofluid Meets a Superconductor, This is the Bizarre Result

James J. Orgill of The Action Lab is no stranger to bizarre experiments, and this one involving magnetic ferrofluid and a superconductor ranks right up there. To start things off, he places a superconductor, which is most likely a metal alloy, down on the flat surface before placing a magnet above it, thus causing the object to both float as well as spin in place. After the magnet is set in place, ferrofluid is poured over it. Read more to see what happened next.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Exotic magnetic states in miniature dimensions

(Nanowerk News) Led by scientists at Empa and the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, an international team of researchers from Switzerland, Portugal, Germany, and Spain have succeeded in building carbon-based quantum spin chains, where they captured the emergence of one of the cornerstone models of quantum magnetism first proposed by the 2016 Nobel laureate F. D. M. Haldane in 1983.
PHYSICS
bnl.gov

Key Magnet Installed at sPHENIX Detector

See video and photos from the 20-ton magnet's landing. After years of careful planning, crews at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory installed an enormous superconducting magnet that will be the centerpiece of the sPHENIX detector. sPHENIX is an ongoing upgrade to the PHENIX experiment at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), a DOE Office of Science user facility for nuclear physics research.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
hackaday.com

Magnetic Experiments Shows Gradients

You’ve probably heard the term magnetic gradient before, but have you ever seen one? Now you can in [supermagnetman’s] video, below. The key is to use very fine (2 micron) iron filings and special silicone oil. The video is a good mix of whiteboard lectures and practical hands-on experimenting. Just watching him spin the iron filings in the bottle was entertaining. There’s sources in the video description for the oil and the filings if you want to replicate the demonstrations for a classroom or just for your own enjoyment.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

Two-body transient viscous interactions in free space

This article elucidates how unsteady hydrodynamic interactions between two closely situated spheres in a viscous liquid affect their time-dependent motion. The system represents typical Brownian particles for which temporal inertia is always comparable to the viscous forces even though convective inertia is negligible. The analysis quantifies the transient mutual interactions in terms of frequency-dependent friction coefficients of both spheres as well as their temporally varying mobility response to an impulsive force. To this end, a generalization of Stokesian dynamics is formulated, where instead of Stokes equation, linearized unsteady Navier-Stokes is Fourier transformed in frequency space to describe flow fields. Accordingly, two complete sets of basis functions for the Brinkman equation instead of the Stokes equation are constructed in spherical coordinates centered around two particles. The mutual transformations between these two sets enable the enforcement of the no-slip boundary conditions on all solid-liquid interfaces. The resulting algebraic relations provide the frequency-dependent two-body frictions, whereas inverse Fourier transform of these after adding appropriate inertial contributions yields a time-dependent mobility response. The friction and mobility values are validated in limiting cases under short-time and long-time limits. The scaling laws of these quantities are also explored as functions of the separation distance between two solid bodies, revealing important physical insight into the complicated dynamics.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
JSTOR Daily

Magnetism Can Reveal Levels of Local Air Pollution

This post draws on a study originally published in the Bulletin of the Mexican Geological Society. The post can be read in Spanish here. Léalo en español. The latest research on air pollution is crystal-clear: it’s far worse for us than anyone realized. Many studies have pinpointed airborne particulates as...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Ultrafast Vibrational Relaxation Dynamics in XUV-Excited Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Molecules

Unraveling ultrafast molecular processes initiated by energetic radiation provides direct information on the chemical evolution under extreme conditions. A prominent example is interstellar media where complex molecules such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are excited by energetic photons. Until recently, ultrafast dynamics following such excitations remained largely unexplored due to the lack of relevant technologies. Here, we use time-resolved mass spectrometry combining ultrashort femtosecond XUV and IR pulses, to investigate the dynamics induced by high-energy photon excitation in PAHs. We demonstrate that excited cations relax through a progressive loss of vibrational selectivity, created at the early-stage dynamics, and which represents the first steps of a complete intramolecular vibrational energy redistribution. This process is in competition with the recently revealed correlation-band dynamics. These results might have direct consequences for the development of XUV molecular physics and other fields such as astrochemistry.
CHEMISTRY
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Quadrupolar Fluctuations in a Spin-1 Magnet

It is shown that normally invisible quadrupolar spin fluctuations dominate the excitation spectrum of ordered FeI2. The work shows how the effect of spin-orbit coupling can hybridize dipolar and quadrupolar fluctuations, leading to unexpected quantum excitations despite the classical ground-state, a result that may be applicable to a range of other materials with hitherto unexplained multipolar excitations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probing surface motion above ambient temperature with helium spin-echo spectroscopy

Nanotechnology depends on surface and near-surface phenomena, often at GHz"“THz rates, which, depending on the type of surface, typically require temperatures between room temperature to thousands of kelvin. Observations of motion reveal new science on this atomic-scale but current scanning probe techniques can only measure at much lower rates. Helium-3 spin-echo spectroscopy (HeSE) is a scattering technique that can measure at GHz rates, which means that surface motion can be observed at a wide temperature range (currently 50"“1,500"‰K), inÂ reciprocal space.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Pairing interaction in superconducting UCoGe tunable by magnetic field

The mechanism of unconventional superconductivity, such as high-temperature-cuprate, Fe-based, and heavy-fermion superconductors, has been studied as a central issue in condensed-matter physics. Spin fluctuations, instead of phonons, are considered to be responsible for the formation of Cooper pairs, and many efforts have been made to confirm this mechanism experimentally. Although a qualitative consensus seems to have been obtained, experimental confirmation has not yet been achieved. This is owing to a lack of the quantitative comparison between theory and experiments. Here, we show a semiquantitative comparison between the superconducting-transition temperature (
SCIENCE
APS physics

Spin-Injection Enhancements in van der Waals Magnetic Tunnel Junctions through Barrier Engineering

The weak interlayer coupling in two-dimensional materials enables the formation of sharp crystalline magnetic tunnel junctions without the epitaxial constraints found in the bulk. Amid the large number of heterostructures that can be formed using these layered materials, a means to guide the experimental design of systems with enhanced responses is desired. Here, we attain meaningful improvements in spin injection by tailoring the tunneling barriers through the choice of the metal electrodes. Owing to the weak coupling, the barrier engineering can be rationalized from properties of bulk components from first-principles calculations, leading to superior spin injection and magnetoresistance. Analysis of.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Editorial: Introducing the Collection on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion

It is our pleasure to announce Physical Review Applied’s Collection on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion. This will comprise approximately two dozen invited papers from experts in this extremely important and rapidly growing field. The Collection formally opened in March 2021 and will close in about 18 months. The Collection recognizes the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
APS physics

Gas-dynamic density downramp injection in a beam-driven plasma wakefield accelerator

We present the experimental demonstration of density downramp injection at a gas-dynamic shock in a beam-driven plasma accelerator. The ultrashort driver electron beam with a peak-current exceeding 10 kA allows operation in the blowout regime and enables injection of electron witness bunches at gentle density ramps, i.e., longer than the plasma wavelength, which nurtures prospects for ultralow bunch emittance. By precision control over the position of injection we show that these bunches can be energy-tuned in acceleration gradients of near 120 GV.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Hydrodynamics of active particles in viscosity gradients

In this work, we analyze the motion of an active particle, modeled as a spherical squirmer, in linearly varying viscosity fields. In general, the presence of a particle will disturb a background viscosity field and the disturbance generated depends on the boundary conditions imposed by the particle on the viscosity field. We find that, irrespective of the details of the disturbance, active squirmer-type particle tend to align down viscosity gradients (negative viscotaxis). However, the rate of rotation and the swimming speed along the gradient do depend on the details of the interaction of the particle and the background viscosity field. In addition, we explore the relative importance on the dynamics of the local viscosity changes on the surface of active particles versus the (nonlocal) changes in the flow field due to spatially varying viscosity (from that of a homogeneous fluid). We show that the relative importance of local versus nonlocal effects depends crucially on the boundary conditions imposed by the particle on the field. This work demonstrates the dangers in neglecting the disturbance of the background viscosity caused by the particle as well as in using the local effects alone to capture the particle motion.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Surface tension and instability in the hydrodynamic white hole of a circular hydraulic jump

We impose a linearized Eulerian perturbation on a steady, shallow, radial outflow of a liquid (water), whose local pressure function includes both the hydrostatic and the Laplace pressure terms. The resulting wave equation bears the form of a hydrodynamic metric. A dispersion relation, extracted from the wave equation, gives an instability due to surface tension and the cylindrical flow symmetry. Using the dispersion relation, we also derive three known relations that scale the radius of the circular hydraulic jump in the outflow. The first two relations are scaled by viscosity and gravity, with a capillarity-dependent crossover to the third relation, which is scaled by viscosity and surface tension. The perturbation as a high-frequency traveling wave, propagating radially inward against the bulk outflow, is blocked just outside the circular hydraulic jump. The amplitude of the wave also diverges here because of a singularity. The blocking is associated with surface tension, which renders the circular hydraulic jump a hydrodynamic white hole.
SCIENCE

