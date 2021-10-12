Probing Magnetic Exchange Interactions with Helium

We impose a linearized Eulerian perturbation on a steady, shallow, radial outflow of a liquid (water), whose local pressure function includes both the hydrostatic and the Laplace pressure terms. The resulting wave equation bears the form of a hydrodynamic metric. A dispersion relation, extracted from the wave equation, gives an instability due to surface tension and the cylindrical flow symmetry. Using the dispersion relation, we also derive three known relations that scale the radius of the circular hydraulic jump in the outflow. The first two relations are scaled by viscosity and gravity, with a capillarity-dependent crossover to the third relation, which is scaled by viscosity and surface tension. The perturbation as a high-frequency traveling wave, propagating radially inward against the bulk outflow, is blocked just outside the circular hydraulic jump. The amplitude of the wave also diverges here because of a singularity. The blocking is associated with surface tension, which renders the circular hydraulic jump a hydrodynamic white hole.
