Over the past three years, Tim Rioux of Flagstaff has done UTV rides all over Arizona, but he says the area around Page offers by far the best scenery. “The scenery is about 10 times better here than anywhere else. Everywhere else is normally pines or in the desert, and we’ve done the pines and stuff in the desert for the past three years. This is the first one up here, and this is amazing,” he said.