Livingston, NJ

Rachel Coalition hosts ‘Women to Women’ event

 7 days ago

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Join Rachel Coalition for a “Women to Women Virtual Event” on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event will feature Janine Latus, the New York Times bestselling author of “If I Am Missing or Dead: A Sister’s Story of Love, Murder and Liberation.” Latus’ memoir explores issues faced by all women and particularly by those who have experienced physical or emotional abuse. Her story vividly illustrates the wide spectrum of abusive behavior and depicts the cycle of self-doubt that can lead smart, attractive women to remain in abusive relationships.

