Higher education is an essential and effective way to learn new skills and break into a new career. It takes a dedicated team at every college and university to help make this happen. South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) President and CEO Timothy Stokes has truly enjoyed supporting the academic and career goals of the students. He seeks to continue to combine workforce development and education in his role as president and as a Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) board member.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO