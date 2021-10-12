CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lee Feinswog talks Coach O and Beer

1045espn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost of Sports225 Lee Feinswog joins Matt in his weekly spot to talk sports and beer. We get Lee’s take on Coach O’s job status. Lee’s beer recommendation for the week is Jack-O Pumpkin Ale by Samuel Adams.

1045espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
1045espn.com

AFR 10-12-2021 Hour 2 | Chris Doering & Lee Feinswog

The SEC Network’s Chris Doering joins Matt to start hour two. The guys talk LSU’s Max Johnson, and look around the SEC as we head into Week 7. Host of Sports225 Lee Feinswog joins Matt in his weekly spot to talk sports and beer. We get Lee’s take on Coach O’s job status.
SPORTS
937theeagle.com

Tech Talk Interview: Coach Tom Stone

Chris and Aaron interviewed Texas Tech Head Soccer Coach Tom Stone. They discussed how the season's gone so far, coming back from a road loss, their upcoming home game against Oklahoma State, and outlooked the rest of their Big 12 schedule.
SOCCER
1045espn.com

Brody Miller talks Eli Ricks injury

The Athletic’s Brody Miller joins Matt to start hour two. We discuss the season ending injury to LSU CB Eli Ricks, and the overall struggles for the LSU Football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
fox8live.com

Fans react to Coach O

A fight breaks out and gunfire sends a packed Grambling State crowd scattering during an Oct. 17, 2021, homecoming celebration. (Video Credit: Cordarryl Albert)
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Jack O Pumpkin Ale
fox8live.com

Lunch with Coach O: Ole Miss Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after the news was announced that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be gone at the end of the season, he met with sports journalists to talk about the next opponent his team will face. Orgeron recapped the Tigers’ 49-42 upset win over...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
ringsidenews.com

WWE Changes Keith Lee’s Name Once Again On RAW

Keith Lee went through quite a few changes since his WWE main roster debut. They switched up his music, move set, and ring gear. Now he has a totally different name. WWE gave Keith Lee a new nickname in recent memory. He was Keith “Bearcat” Lee for a while. Now his first name is gone.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sfonthebay.com

The Experience, Richmond: East Brother Beer Co. Beer Talk

Join the conversation between Jeff Alworth, author of The Beer Bible: Second Edition. and Paul Liszewski, Head Brewer at East Brother Beer Co. on Monday, October 25 at 5:30pm. Imagine sitting in your favorite pub with a good friend who just happens to have won a TACP Award (a major culinary accolade!) for writing the book about beer. And then to our benefit, he spent the years following his first edition, exploring all the changes that continue to shape and evolve the brewing world to what it is today. You don’t want to miss this conversation:
DRINKS
nwahomepage.com

"The Morning Show" Star Greta Lee Talks Excitement Over Season 2

"The Morning Show" Star Greta Lee Talks Excitement Over Season 2. "The Morning Show" Star Greta Lee Talks Excitement Over Season 2. Hispanic artists panel discussion at Fayetteville Public Library. Candlelight vigil during National Police Week. Marshallese community struggles to access rental assistance funds. Benton County Sheriff's Office requesting funds...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Golf Twitter reacts to AMAZING flop shot over water from college golfer

As far as flop shots go this one is pretty damn special. It's the type of shot that will strike fear into your heart in ordinary circumstances. You'd more than likely only place full confidence in someone like Phil Mickelson pulling off this short of wizardry. But this college golfer...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy