Raleigh, NC

Ask SAM: Trying to get an appointment for license renewal is difficult

By Melissa Hall
Winston-Salem Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Why there is no way to get a driver’s license renewal appointment by telephone? I have tried for two weeks at the Yadkinville office and also the 919-715-7000 in Raleigh. The Yadkinville office line is always busy. At the Raleigh number, I held more than 30 minutes, only to be told that no one could take my call. They say go online. I wonder how people without computer knowledge can get a license. I want to get the REAL ID, but one must go in person to get the star.

