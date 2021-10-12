CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick Six Podcast: Scott Frost's hot seat cooling and growing Nebraska-Minnesota rivalry

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. The crew discusses Scott Frost's future and if the perceived hot seat has cooled until next season. They also look at the growing rivalry between Nebraska and Minnesota, including a few dust ups on and off the field. They then turn their attention to the future identity of the Husker offense and defense after this season and close the show as always with their top picks for college football games this weekend.

