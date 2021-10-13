HPU to host Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event on campus

From Newell Lyon to his descendants | Penobscot stories for the 21st century. What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Traditional Penobscot narratives contain deep knowledge about how human beings have understood life in this place, teaching ecological knowledge, community values, and relationships. Penobscot Nation Language Keeper Carol Dana has made bilingual text versions of these traditional stories readily available to young people in her community and beyond in collaboration with UMaine Professor Margo Lukens, and USM Professor Connor Quinn in their book “Still They Remember Me”: Penobscot Transformer Tales, Volume 1. Join Dana, Lukens, and Quinn to learn more about the importance of the Penobscot language and the invaluable insights traditional stories offer for creating a resilient world.

PENOBSCOT, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO