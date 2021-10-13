CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

HPU to host Community Leadership Lunch and Learn event on campus

By rwturner
koxe.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward Payne University invites the public to the second installment in the Community Leadership Lunch and Learn series, featuring a meal catered by Sodexo and a presentation by HPU personnel. The event will be held Tuesday, October 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s Mabee University Center.

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Community Foundation DeKalb Co. to host free Write-A-Will event

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Community Foundation DeKalb County is holding a free Write-A-Will event to help residents create a simple will. Virtual and in-person 30 minute appointments with attorneys from Nugen Law and Lightner Law Firm P.C. will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 20. In-person appointments will […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Thegardenisland.com

Marshallese Association of Kaua‘i hosts COVID-19 community event

LIHU‘E — Community leader Randall Francisco came to help at the Marshallese Community Event on Saturday at Isenberg Park. He left for his next appointment at the YWCA sign-waving event, but not until he received his third COVID-19 shot from the Ho‘ola Lahui vaccine team. “They said anyone, not just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 21 Online

Family Freedom Center to Host Community Event

DULUTH, Minn.- The Family Freedom Center partners with local organizations for Freedom Farm’s Big Tent Event on Saturday. Executive Director Jacob Aaron Bell stepped up to take over Family Freedom Center after his late father Xavier Bell founded the organization in July 2018. “It gets big sometimes,” said Bell. “I...
DULUTH, MN
Bangor Daily News

Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Lunch & Learn event

From Newell Lyon to his descendants | Penobscot stories for the 21st century. What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Traditional Penobscot narratives contain deep knowledge about how human beings have understood life in this place, teaching ecological knowledge, community values, and relationships. Penobscot Nation Language Keeper Carol Dana has made bilingual text versions of these traditional stories readily available to young people in her community and beyond in collaboration with UMaine Professor Margo Lukens, and USM Professor Connor Quinn in their book “Still They Remember Me”: Penobscot Transformer Tales, Volume 1. Join Dana, Lukens, and Quinn to learn more about the importance of the Penobscot language and the invaluable insights traditional stories offer for creating a resilient world.
PENOBSCOT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Payne University#Advertising#New Media#Media Mix#Hpu#The Bullion Suites#Mabee University Center
KBTX.com

Bryan church hosts community outreach event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan spent Saturday morning giving back to the community with a clothes and shoe giveaway. Church members gave away free shoes and clothing for children and adults, and community members were also treated to lunch. Event organizers say they’re always...
BRYAN, TX
whatsupmag.com

Leadership Anne Arundel Hosting 2nd Annual Food Collection Event

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, announced the 2nd Annual Alumni Food Collection Event scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10:00am – 2:00pm at Chambers Park located at 14 Dorsey Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401. This year, in...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
lanthorn.com

New club hosts career development events on campus

Grand Valley State University hosts many career events throughout the fall semester. From the Career and Internship Fair to the Healthcare Experience Panel, there are many opportunities for students of all majors to meet with and learn more about potential employers. However, it’s not unusual for students to feel nervous or overwhelmed to attend a job fair or panel.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Grosse Pointe News

Community lunch planned

St. Michael’s Church, 20475 Sunningdale Park in Grosse Pointe Woods, hosts “Lunch, Laugh and Learn” at noon Thursday, Oct. 21. All are welcome to enjoy a delicious meal, have good conversation and make new friends. The meal host is Cabbage Patch Catering and the presenter is Jim Vanek of Vanek Capital Financial Planning. The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
North Platte Telegraph

Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team hosting Halloween event

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its fall timed event fundraiser on Halloween weekend at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook. The event is open to the public and free to watch. Only cash will be accepted for entry fees, and the payout will also be cash. Activities will...
MCCOOK, NE
Valley Times-News

Point to host campus event featuring The AND Campaign

Point University will host author and attorney Justin Giboney of The AND Campaign for the fall 2021 Preaching Seminar on Friday, Oct. 29. The AND Campaign works to inspire Christians to greater civic and community engagement. Giboney, along with coauthors Michael Wear and Chris Butler, has published a new book on the subject, titled Compassion (&) Conviction. He has previously spoken for a chapel service at Point.
POINT, TX
Sentinel & Enterprise

Mount Wachusett Community College hosts Manufacturing Month event

DEVENS — The Mount Wachusett Community College Department of Workforce Development kicked off Manufacturing Month with an event last week at its Devens campus, hosting state Sen. John Cronin, D-Lunenburg, state Rep. Michael Kushmerek, D-Fitchburg, other state officials, interested parties, members of the legislative delegation and industry partners to celebrate.
DEVENS, MA
utah.edu

Advancing community engaged learning

The Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) has announced that the University of Utah will be a participant in its national research entitled “Advancing Evidence on Civic and Community-Based Engagement in Higher Education.” AAC&U designed this project to develop national baselines for student performance on civic and community-based learning outcomes. Project participants include two- and four-year institutions, both public and private. The project is supported by a grant from Lumina Foundation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
koxe.com

HPU’s Student Speaker Bureau successfully competes at Hub City Swing tournament

Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team recently competed at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hub City Swing debate tournament. The team claimed the top novice speaker overall and earning seventh place sweepstakes. HPU was the only Division III school to be in the top 10, winning seventh place overall. HPU’s team of five was one of 21 universities from nine different states.
COLLEGES
mesquite-news.com

Campus hosts annual Alumni Awards

Although Texas A&M University-San Antonio may be a new university, it has already started to form yearly traditions like the Alumni Award Ceremony. The Alumni Awards are designed to highlight the work alumni are doing even after they graduate to develop school pride and open networking opportunities for current students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hampton Times

Lower Bucks Chamber hosting Women’s Leadership Event

The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women’s Leadership Event, entitled “Build Resilience & Embrace Your Leadership Style,” on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northampton Valley Country Club, 299 Newtown-Richboro Road in Richboro. Sue Begent, sales, marketing and mindset coach, The CoCreation...
RICHBORO, PA
northern.edu

holds forums for campus community

President Schnoor held two campus forums on Thursday in the JFAC Berggren Recital Hall, providing the campus community an update on the university strategic plan. Various topics were discussed at the sessions, and faculty, staff and students had a chance to ask questions and offer feedback. Schnoor discussed the university’s...
ABERDEEN, SD
East Tennessean

Upcoming Jay Harris leadership event

Scheduled for Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., students and faculty at ETSU will have the opportunity to hear from special guest, Jay Harris. An Emmy award winning reporter for ESPN SportsCenter, Jay Harris will be speaking on his own experiences in college and how being a college student and the decisions made in college can influence both a student’s career and overall future. He will also be giving a presentation on leadership, specifically on how being a leader is something that can influence responsibility and how leadership impacts others.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy