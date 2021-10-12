Grand Rapids renames streets in honor of two civil rights leaders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Enthusiastically endorsing the diligent work of a community-led initiative to honor two historic civil rights leaders in Grand Rapids, Tuesday the City Commission officially renamed streets for César E. Chávez and Martin Luther King Jr.

The Commission unanimously:

Renamed Franklin Street as Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Oakland Avenue to the east city limits

Renamed Grandville Avenue as César E. Chávez Avenue from the west city limits (Clyde Park Avenue) to Weston Street

Approved the commemorative designation of Martin Luther King Jr. Street as Franklin Street

Approved the commemorative designation of César E. Chávez Avenue as Grandville Avenue

Authorized the removal of the commemorative designation of Division Avenue as Martin L King Jr. Way, and Grandville Avenue as Cesar Chavez Way to prevent confusion with the newly named streets

The official renaming and designation take effect February 22, 2022, with the street name sign changes to take place over a reasonable period before and after that date.

“The combination of the street name changes and commemorative designations recommended by the Moving Ahead for Remarkable Civil Rights Heroes Committee (MARCH), is an innovative way to honor the important past and future of these streets,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said.

In July, the City received requests from MARCH for the renamings and redesignations. Members of that committee say that officially changing the street names in honor of these two historic leaders speaks well of the community.

“Here we are. Making history in the City of Grand Rapids,” Lupe Ramos-Montigny, co-chair of the MARCH committee, told the City Commission at its Committee of the Whole meeting. “I want to remind everyone that we had everyone in mind when we proposed the renaming of these two streets. These two civil rights heroes truly made an impact all over the world and now that impact is going to flow into the streets of Grand Rapids.”

MARCH Committee co-chair Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack echoed Montigny’s comments. “These two great American leaders were change agents and happened to be people of color. Having a chance to honor them in them in this way is growth. This growth now is even reflective in our street signs that didn’t initially include people of color. I’m hoping that that unity of working together on problems that our Latinx, African American, Native American, Indigenous, Asian brothers and sisters, and all people of color continues. It’s important that we honor and pay tribute to all of our heroes.”

Third Ward City Commissioner Senita Lenear, a member of the MARCH Committee, said, “This joint effort is intentional because we know our coming together symbolizes our local unity. As César E. Chávez is quoted, ‘Preservation of one's own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures.' The crossing of César E. Chávez and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenues sends a message that this is a community for not just one community of people, but for all, because both stood for all and unity."

Second Ward City Commissioner Milinda Ysasi, also a member of the MARCH Committee, said its engagement with the community was important and brought about discussion from the residents and those impacted by the proposal.

"We should always engage in discourse, and we should always find a way to connect with one another," she said. "We should always listen and seek peace. Thanks to everyone who assisted in this effort and recognized that places and spaces matter. It's an appropriate time to recognize these two civil rights leaders, especially knowing that we have been through a period of racial reckoning in this community and in this country. To know that we probably will never reach that pinnacle where we have all the answers, but we are striving every day to achieve the racial equity that Martin Luther King Jr. and César E. Chávez worked towards. This is truly historic. This is really about the past but is more so thinking about the future.”

The anticipated cost to the City for the new street name sign installations along these two corridors is approximately $20,000. There will be an additional cost for conversion of associated highway signage on US-131 for the current Franklin Street exit signs and that cost is still being developed in collaboration with MDOT. Blue commemorative street signs will be installed below the green street signs to indicate that the streets were historically known as Franklin Street and Grandville Avenue. Commemorative street name signs will be paid for by community sponsors.