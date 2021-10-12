John F. Kennedy High School freshman one of two children killed in New Orleans East crash
A freshman at John F. Kennedy High School enjoying a holiday was one of two children killed in a car crash in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon, according to his mother. Gabriel Porter, 15, who had recently moved with his family from Lake Charles to New Orleans, was riding around with an adult friend while on fall break from JFK when the white Lexus they were in got a flat tire and became disabled on Interstate 510 south near Interstate 10 east.www.nola.com
Comments / 2