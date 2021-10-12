Benefits of osteopathic medicine explained during presentation to Zachary Rotary
Maria North-Scott recently spoke at the Zachary Rotary Club on the benefits of osteopathic manipulation medicine for adults and children. As an osteopathic physician, North-Scott takes a whole-person approach to medicine and treats the entire person rather than just the symptoms with preventative health, medication, and osteopathic manipulation therapy, she said during the presentation.www.theadvocate.com
