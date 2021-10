“Turns out you can’t drive a big blue school bus into a small town without causing a ruckus, and we’re not mad about it.”. That was from a Facebook post from Shane and Emily Anderson, the husband and wife indie/folk music duo that make up the band Arbour Season. Their big blue school bus, affectionately named “Skoolie,” made a stop in Sapulpa on its way to Shawnee, and yes, a few people noticed.