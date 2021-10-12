CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein releasing debut solo album, ‘There’s a Light,’ in November; listen to lead single now

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Stein, lead singer and keyboardist of the veteran psychedelic rock band Vanilla Fudge, will release his debut solo album, There’s a Light, on November 26. Stein recorded the album during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was inspired by the health crisis and other issues the U.S. and the world have been facing — including social unrest, racial disparity and political conflicts — to put together collection of songs offering such themes as hope, unity and redemption.

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Bump Up Release Date for Silk Sonic’s Debut Album

Silk Sonic’s debut album will arrive sooner than expected. The duo—made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—took to social media on Friday to announce the official Nov. 12 release date for the effort, titled An Evening with Silk Sonic. In an interview with Rolling Stone this summer, the artists revealed their plans to push the record to early 2022, as they were still in “touch-up mode.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic’s Debut Album Will Arrive This Fall

Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Silk Sonic will release their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on November 12th. The album announcement fittingly arrives on Mars’ birthday, with .Paak posting a photo of the pair alongside funk legend Bootsy Collins — who serves as the album’s “special guest host” — on Twitter with the caption, “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.” ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021 A full track list for An...
MUSIC
at40.com

Silk Sonic Announces November Release Date For Debut Album

When Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced the formation of Silk Sonic, fans were more than thrilled. Their first few singles, "Leave The Door Open" and "Skate," proved the collaboration was better than they could have ever dreamed. Yet fans didn't expect a full-length release from the duo until 2022. Until now.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bring Us Together#Abc Audio#Social Unrest#Music Video#Vanilla Fudge#Merchbucket Com
2dopeboyz.com

Spillage Village’s Benji. Releases Debut Album, ‘Smile, You’re Alive!’

The Spillage Village crew strikes again. After joining SV ahead of their Spilligion album last year, Benji. is back at the DopeHouse with the release of his own debut album, Smile, You’re Alive!. Inspired by a speech from Sadhguru, an honored Indian yogi, the album is all about second chances...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Los Bitchos Tease Debut Album With Lead Single, “Las Panteras” [Video]

Los Bitchos will make their long-awaited studio debut on February 4th, 2022 with the appropriately titled, Let The Festivities Begin! Ahead of the Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdinand)-produced album’s release via City Slang, the London-based, cross-cultural four-piece have shared the lead single “Las Panteras”. With members hailing from the U.K., Australia,...
THEATER & DANCE
bravewords.com

WHITESNAKE Legend BERNIE MARSDEN To Release New Solo Album, Chess, In November

Conquest Music has announced the release of Chess, the follow-up album to Bernie Marsden’s superb, chart-topping, Kings. Kings reached #1 in the Amazon Blues Chart, #18 in the UK OCC Album Sales Chart and gained fantastic reviews and accolades following its release in July this year. The forthcoming 12-track album,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Empire! Empire!’s Keith Latinen releases debut solo EP as Mt. Oriander (listen)

Keith Latinen of the now-defunct emo revivalists Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) (and Anna Flyaway) recently returned to music with his new band Parting, which he co-fronts alongside Annabel's Ben Hendricks, and now he has surprise-released the debut EP by his new solo project Mt. Oriander. The announcement reads:
MUSIC
Sub Pop Records

Suki Waterhouse “Moves” New Single Debuts Today - Track to Appear on Forthcoming Album to be Released via Sub Pop in 2022

Suki Waterhouse has released a brand-new single, “Moves” which comes with a visually stunning video directed by Cameron McCool. The track is the first to be released off her forthcoming full-length album, due out in 2022 via Sub Pop. “Moves” is Executive Produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer & Songwriter Brad Cook (Bon Iver, War On Drugs, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee). “Moves” is accompanied by companion track “My Mind,” a song that shows off Suki’s beautiful, airy vocals.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

HalfNoise Set November Release For Fourth Album 'Motif', Share New Single Superstition

HalfNoise, the project from Paramore's Zac Farro, have announced their fourth album. 'Motif' will arrive on November 05 via Farro's own Congrats Records and follow up 2019's 'Natural Disguise'. It will include the newly shared single, Superstition. Wrapped in pop stylings and string arrangements, the bright, breezy number follows the previously unveiled cut Two Of Us. Farro said:
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females Announces New Solo Album Peace Meter Releases First Single “White Dove”

Screaming Females guitarist and vocalist Marissa Paternoster has announced a solo album titled Peace Meter, which will be released on December 3 of this year via Don Giovanni Records. This is not Paternoster’s first solo release ever as she has released a number of singles under stage name Noun, however, this will be the first release under her name. Alongside the announcement for the upcoming album, Paternoster has released lead singer “White Dove” across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

INFINITE's Woohyun reveals track list for 'With' solo mini album

INFINITE's Woohyun has revealed the track list for his 'With' solo mini album. According to the track list below, Woohyun's upcoming mini album includes the songs "With", "Between Cold and Passion", "Lonely Night", "My Diary", "Alone", and "A Song for You". The INFINITE member himself also participated in composing "A Song for You".
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Marissa Paternoster to release solo album

Marissa Paternoster of Screaming females will release a solo album on December 3. It's called Peace Meter and it's out via Don Giovanni. The album is Paternosters first proper solo effort, through she has released music as Noin previously- meanwhile, Nonun has evolved into a separate three-piece band. You can hear Peace Meter's lead single below.
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Third Day's Mac Powell releases debut solo album, 'New Creation'

Currently on tour with Steven Curtis Chapman, then off to KLOVE Christmas tour. On Friday, former frontman of the four-time Grammy Award-winning band Third Day, Mac Powell, released his debut solo Christian album, “New Creation.” This full-length project features 10 new songs, including the current radio single, "River Of Life," which is a Top 10 and Top 25 song on the AC Indicator and National Audience charts this week.
MUSIC
go955.com

Neil Young and Crazy Horse unveil full details of new album, ‘Barn;’ deluxe version to include making-of film

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have revealed complete official details about their recently announced forthcoming studio album, Barn, which will be released on December 10. According to a press release, the 10-track collection was recorded “this summer under a full moon, in a restored off-grid 19th century barn high up in the Rockies,” and features “stunning love songs, reflective ballads and powerhouse rockers.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Oli Duerden to release debut solo EP

Former Blueneck member and one quarter of Bristol riff merchants Left Side Brain, Oli Duerden has announced tat he will release his debut solo EP, The Sometimes, Often EP, through Duerden's own Supernatural Circus label. The new EP marks "the latest phase in a disparate musical journey that took in...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Kowloon Walled City’s Ian Miller releasing electronic album as Interesting Times Gang (listen)

Not only did Kowloon Walled City just release their first album in six years, the very good Piecework, bassist Ian Miller (who's also in Puig Destroyer, Strangelight, and much more) is now set to release an electronic album with his Interesting Times Gang solo project this week. It's called Beats, No Rhymes, No Life, and it comes out Friday (pre-order), but we're premiering a full album stream right now.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Experience Incidentaloma: Ray Incident’s debut album

Incidentaloma is a soundscape of creative freedom, immersing the listener in a cinematic experience. Ray Incident – the artist behind this breakthrough album – has created a musical contradiction to anything imaginable by listeners of bubblegum pop. Instead he uses controversial musical structures to challenge everything that is orthodox and acceptable in the mainstream music industry. Incidentaloma is a steep step up from the world of commercial music that focuses on economy rather than passion and creative breakthroughs. Incidentaloma challenges the listener’s perception, just in the same way modern art in its very existence is about questioning the way we think.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy