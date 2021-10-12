Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein releasing debut solo album, ‘There’s a Light,’ in November; listen to lead single now

Screaming Females guitarist and vocalist Marissa Paternoster has announced a solo album titled Peace Meter, which will be released on December 3 of this year via Don Giovanni Records. This is not Paternoster’s first solo release ever as she has released a number of singles under stage name Noun, however, this will be the first release under her name. Alongside the announcement for the upcoming album, Paternoster has released lead singer “White Dove” across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp.

