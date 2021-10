We are excited to announce the 2nd annual Monsterville Jack O'Lantern Walk on Friday, October 22nd, during the Market Off Centre. Please carve and bring your own Jack O’Lantern to have it displayed along the Bike Path. The Merchantville Public Events Committee will provide a candle for each pumpkin. Enjoy shopping the market, then continue your way down the path enjoying craftily hand-carved pumpkins. Please RSVP on this event page so we have an idea how many beautiful, creative and scary Jack O'Lanterns will be lighting the path!

