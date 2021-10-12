Cheryle Finley: Comfort foods serve memories alongside flavor
Growing up, my sister Sue and I learned early on that any cuts or scrapes we encountered were going to be treated with Avon antiseptic cream. As we grew older, an aspirin was added to the prescription list of Dr. Mom. Somehow, with the addition of comforting words, we quickly healed from whatever ailed us with one or the other. It was somehow comforting knowing that antiseptic cream was in the bathroom medicine cabinet.www.joplinglobe.com
Comments / 0