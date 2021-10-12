CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, MN

New board members join Partnership Plan

presspubs.com
 7 days ago

STILLWATER – The Partnership Plan (TPP) announces the appointment of two new board members to the Board of Directors team. Joining the board are Chris Otto and Kelly Schuna. Otto has been working in education for 33 years including 28 years with Stillwater Area Public Schools. Her career began as a high school marketing teacher, followed by five years of working in corporate sales & management. She then discovered her passion, building into the lives of adolescents as a school counselor, a role in which she served for many years. In 2015, she moved into administration as an Assistant Principal at Stillwater Area High School, which has provided her the opportunity to facilitate positive change within the educational organization systemically.

www.presspubs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Stillwater, MN
State
Minnesota State
Stillwater, MN
Government
The Associated Press

Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian senator has formally presented a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. The nearly 1,200-page report by Sen. Renan Calheiros is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Board#The Board Of Directors#Partnership Plan Board#Co Owner Of#Hidden Pines

Comments / 0

Community Policy