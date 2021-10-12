New board members join Partnership Plan

STILLWATER – The Partnership Plan (TPP) announces the appointment of two new board members to the Board of Directors team. Joining the board are Chris Otto and Kelly Schuna. Otto has been working in education for 33 years including 28 years with Stillwater Area Public Schools. Her career began as a high school marketing teacher, followed by five years of working in corporate sales & management. She then discovered her passion, building into the lives of adolescents as a school counselor, a role in which she served for many years. In 2015, she moved into administration as an Assistant Principal at Stillwater Area High School, which has provided her the opportunity to facilitate positive change within the educational organization systemically.