How to fix Minecraft LAN games not showing up

Far Cry 6 is finally here, but some players are unable to boot up the game because of a bug involving “Warm Up PSO Cache.” On PC, the game will display the message “Warm Up PSO Cache” when you boot it up, but it can get stuck on this message for a very long time. This can prevent the game from starting entirely, which can be incredibly frustrating for those who are just trying to play the new video game they just bought. Thankfully, there are a few things you can try to fix it. Here’s how to fix the Warm Up PSO Cache error for Far Cry 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO