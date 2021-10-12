Tennis: Mahtomedi advances to section finals vs. Mounds View

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs edged Roseville Area 4-3 in the Section 4AA semifinals Monday and will face Mounds View in the championship match. Mounds View ousted Stillwater 7-0 in the other semifinal. Roseville’s Nicole Ridenour, ranked No. 3 in the state, beat Mahtomedi’s No. 7 Annika Munson at No. 1 singles. The Zephyrs won two singles and two doubles matches. The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (16-4) and No. 1 Mustangs (14-2) will duel Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., at White Bear Lifetime Fitness.