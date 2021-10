The Moline Police Department have announced the arrest of a man sought in relation to a bank robbery on Monday in Moline. According to information provided by the Moline Police Department, the robbery occurred just after 2 Pm on Monday at the TBK Bank location at 2040 1st Street A in Moline. Bank employees told Moline Police that a white male suspect came into the bank and demanded money from one of the tellers. The suspect indicated that he had a weapon and the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money after being threatened. The suspect then fled the scene in a Silver Toyota Corolla. Both the suspect and the vehicle were seen on surveillance footage.

MOLINE, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO