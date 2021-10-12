CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Roundtable: Overreacting to two pre-season games

By Kirk Henderson
Mavs Moneyball
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had two preseason games. Whether you’ve watched or not, what’s your main overreaction?. Ben: The team looks…unburdened. Rick Carlisle is a better coach than Jason Kidd is, and always will be. But it really looks like Carlisle’s coaching style (cantankerous) had started to take its toll in Dallas. The team looks like they’re having fun playing basketball, and that’s at least refreshing. We’ll see if it lasts all year, but it should at least get the Mavericks off to a good start.

www.mavsmoneyball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mavs Moneyball

5 things we learned from the Mavericks 127-59 destruction of the Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks destroyed the Charlotte Hornets 127-59 in the game coach Jason Kidd chose to treat as their dress rehearsal. Kristaps Porzingis was the best player on the court with an extremely efficient 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was also everywhere on defense as he continued to show great movement following a healthy off season.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

THE STORY: This has to be the strangest start time that I can remember. 6:00 pm? Sure. 5:30... that’s 6:30 east coast time, which never happens. Anyway, the Mavericks are only without Reggie Bullock, so Dallas should run away with it as the Hornets are missing Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier. It’s always worth watching how much Luka Doncic plays.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 things to watch for when the Mavericks face the Hornets

After playing host for their first two preseason games, the Dallas Mavericks head east and face the Charlotte Hornets for what should feel like an afternoon matchup (5:30 CT tip). The Mavericks have won both of their preseason matchups so far, at home against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers. The Charlotte Hornets won their preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but have since lost their last two.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Miller
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
Mavs Moneyball

Kristaps Porzingis is showing a little bit of everything for the Dallas Mavericks

I’ve been a harsh Kristaps Porzingis critic. Last season, I called numerous times for the Dallas Mavericks to trade him for literally anything. I didn’t see his value increasing, and I didn’t see him as a guy that could help take this team over the hump. I want to be careful when I say this next part because what I’m about to say is based primarily on training camp discussions and three preseason games, but... I may have been wrong. Porzingis looks nothing short of awesome right now.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a dominant Mavericks’ victory over the Hornets

In what was considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks obliterated a short-handed Charlotte Hornets team 127-59. It’s only the preseason, but it’s good to see the Mavericks clicking as the regular season opener against the Atlanta Hawks draws near. Tim Hardaway led all scorers with...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Stats rundown: 3 stats from the Mavericks entertaining preseason win against the Bucks

In what has to be the most surprising of their four preseason wins, the Mavericks without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock took down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 114-103. The Bucks played some of their starters, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jru Holiday and Brook Lopez. It...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

The Mavericks stand on top of the rising Southwest division

For years, the Southwest division was one of the toughest divisions in the NBA. The strength of the division was largely based on the “Texas triangle” of the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. The Spurs are no longer the power they once were, and the Rockets are...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Covid#Mavs#Gm#Dallasmavs#The Dallas Stars
Mavs Moneyball

Mavericks odds: Season-long prop bets for the Dallas Mavericks

Looking for suggestions on betting certain player props for the 2021-22 season? We’ve got you covered. All odds courtesy of Draft Kings Nation and our official partner Draft Kings. NBA Sixth Man of the Year. In 2020-21, two Mavericks received votes for Sixth Man of the Year. Tim Hardaway Jr....
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

The very online Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks’ season is about to start, and before we start living and dying with every bounce of the ball, let’s have a laugh. Below are some of your favorite Mavericks’ off court activities, some fun memes, and a Lakers legend giving a Mavericks legend some shooting advice. Kristaps...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mavs Moneyball

Four situations Dallas Mavericks fans should monitor very closely this season

Let’s get this out of the way up front: these are not trades that would happen tomorrow or in the next few weeks. The purpose of this is to draw attention to situations where the Mavericks could take advantage of a scenario where a player is on a team that he either no longer wants to be a part of, doesn’t fit the timeline of, or where there’s a logjam at that position on the player’s current team.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

‘The vibes are immaculate’ right now, but how the Mavs respond to adversity should define the season

The atmosphere around the Dallas Mavericks is notably lighter than in years past, and the players themselves aren’t shy about acknowledging as much. Whether it’s Tim Hardaway Jr, Kristaps Porzingis, or members of the media observing practice and other availabilities, everything points to more positivity and fun than with the previous coaching regime in Big D.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

The 4 biggest questions: Can Kristaps Porzingis finally put it all together?

It’s that time of year where once again we take a look at the Mavericks new-ish roster, look at all the pieces and see how they fit together. This is becoming something of an annual tradition for me, as I love getting past the news, rumors and speculation and dive into the actual basketball and what it could look like.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

SB Nation Reacts: How good are the Dallas Mavericks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Last season we started pushing SB Nation Reacts as a means to see how...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy