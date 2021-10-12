Audits required in 4 major Texas counties
Although the 2020 election came to a close almost a year ago, many Americans are still debating its results. In an official press release on Sept. 23, the Texas Secretary of State announced a full forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential Election in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties. The Secretary of State’s office said the audit will be conducted in two phases and aims to establish voter confidence and address any outstanding issues in county elections.www.thebatt.com
