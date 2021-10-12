‘If anything happens to our leader in detention, I don’t know what Biafrans will do’
Imagine if Nigel Farage had been arrested in the US and flown back to London without any due process of extradition, or Nicola Sturgeon had disappeared from the streets of Paris only to turn up in a holding cell at Paddington Green police station, and each faced treason charges. All because they had called for a referendum. Well, that’s exactly what has happened to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), the movement that, in recent years, has taken the lead on self-determination for Biafrans. Kanu’s principal demand is a referendum.www.independent.co.uk
