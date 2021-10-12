CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three extraordinary Lansing teachers I remember

By The Lansing Journal
thelansingjournal.com
Cover picture for the articleThe first extraordinary teacher I can remember is Miss Swofford, who later became Mrs. Brown. I was in third grade at Coolidge School, and she was going over the spelling words. She paused when she thought I wasn’t paying attention and made me come to the front of the room to review the spelling words with the rest of the class. I thought that was fun, so I got up, conducted my review of the words and sat down. Years later, she told my sister, Diane, that I impressed her when I did that. She always made learning fun that year, and that’s why I still have fond memories of her class.

