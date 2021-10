The ACC Network, the sole television carrier for this Saturday’s Virginia and Virginia Tech football games, remains unavailable to Xfinity/Comcast customers. Comcast is the leading cable television provider in Virginia, the ACC footprint and the United States but has not carried the ACC Network since its August 2019 launch. The network is an ACC-ESPN partnership, and as of early Tuesday afternoon, Comcast and ESPN’s parent company, Disney, had yet to announce a distribution agreement.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO