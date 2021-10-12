CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinema Styles: Hereditary highlights inherited trauma

By BOBBY STYLES
Porterville Recorder
 8 days ago

Note: This is entry 2 of 4 in our Horror Film review series for October. Hereditary is the feature film debut from 35-year-old filmmaker Ari Aster. It's a modern classic, with some of the best acting ever seen in a horror film. It tells the story of a family experiencing grief, with each individual dealing with it in radically different ways. To say much more would threaten to spoil the incomparable experience of watching this movie.




